As our two political parties try hard to see who can be more Nationalistic than the other, let us pause and reflect on how we got here.

While Media tries to feign innocence and former Citizens that have been demoted to the Consumers of today wallow in information overload. Remember the tales of yesteryear.

Europe was divesting itself begrudgingly of their royalty and colonies.

The good old U. S. of A. was there to fill that void.

All brought to you by ______— (your product here)